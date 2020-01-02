Swearing-in ceremony set for newly elected Albany officials

Swearing-in ceremony set for newly elected Albany officials
Three newly elected officials in Albany will soon take office. (Source: WALB/Campaign Photos)
By Emileigh Forrester | January 2, 2020 at 11:25 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 11:25 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three newly elected officials in Albany will soon take office.

The City of Albany will host a swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. during the city commission’s organizational meeting.

At that time, Bo Dorough will take office as mayor of Albany. Dorough defeated incumbent Dorothy Hubbard during a run-off election in December.

Chad Warbington will become the new Ward 4 City Commissioner. Warbington unseated long-time commissioner Roger Marietta in November.

Demetrius Young will take office as Ward 6 City Commissioner.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.