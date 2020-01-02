Senior citizens healthcare driver charged with DUI while transporting patients in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol has charged a senior citizens healthcare driver with DUI after she was found driving under the influence while transporting three patients in Savannah.
According to Coastal News Service and GSP, concerned motorists called 911 to report a gold Honda Odyssey Van was stopped at a light partially in the intersection at MLK Boulevard and Louisville Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. A nearby trooper responded and found the female driver of the van passed out and detected the smell of alcohol. She refused a field sobriety test.
Troopers say neither the driver nor the three elderly passengers could say where they came from or where they were going. They say the driver was unable to provide any information on the agency she works for.
The patients were cared for at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah while officials worked to find where they were being transported.
GSP gave an update Thursday morning and said the three elderly women have been reunited with their family members. They were being transported from a facility that cares for adults during the day.
