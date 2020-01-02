Prosecutors considering death penalty in Albany bus station murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Prosecutors said they are considering the death penalty in an Albany murder case where a 61-year-old woman was killed outside a bus station — a case that shook the community back in November.
Prosecutors said Teresa Cole was dragged, strangled and died from asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to her head.
Prosecutors said that’s why they are now evaluating how this case should be resolved.
Xavier Keeley was charged with felony murder.
Officials said both Keeley and Cole were a part of the homeless community.
A preliminary hearing was held this week to determine what happens next.
The hearing resulted to Keeley being “bound over,” which means he will stay in jail for further prosecution.
Prosecutors said they had to prove there is enough evidence for Keeley’s charge and they believe there are some aggravating circumstances, which is required when the state seeks the death penalty.
“Perhaps sexual assault and, or torture maybe what we’re looking at, ultimately, as allegations in this case. And because of that, the state will be considering the implementation of the death penalty in this particular case,” Greg Edwards, Dougherty Judicial Circuit district attorney, said.
Edwards pointed out that everyone is protected by the law — no matter their status. The district attorney also said homeless lives matter too and that’s why they are taking this case very seriously.
