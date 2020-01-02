Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man suffering from cardiac arrest drove through his neighbors home and later died. South Fulton Battalion Chief Markus Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that firefighters arrived at the home and realized a car plowed through the lower half. Jones says the driver of the car was in cardiac arrest. The man was hospitalized and later died. His name wasn't immediately released. Investigators say the man was backing out of his driveway across the street when he went into cardiac arrest. He continued to back up and drove through the neighbor's home. No one inside the home was injured. The investigation is ongoing.