Kemp names Southern Judicial Circuit superior court replacement

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has named a replacement to the superior court of the Southern Judicial Circuit.
James “Jim” Prine is set to fill a vacancy on the court once Judge Harry Jay Altman III retires.
“Given Jim’s extensive background with the Southern Judicial Circuit, I am confident that he is the right man for this job,” Kemp said. “As a judge, he will prioritize the business of the court and uphold justice, fairness and proper decorum.”
Since 2002, Prine has served as the senior assistant district attorney of the Southern Judicial Court.
