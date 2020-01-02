Investigation underway into misappropriation of funds at Albany Municipal Court Office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County prosecutors said the Albany Municipal Court Office is under investigation into possible misappropriation of funds.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said they’re looking into the notion that traffic tickets were being fixed within the municipal court.
Prosecutors said a person filed an initial report to a law enforcement agency outside of Dougherty County.
That agency told the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and they then reported it to Edwards.
Edwards authorized the GBI to look into who might be involved and what really happened.
“The allegation is that a person and persons were receiving monies, perhaps for fixing tickets. That’s generally what the general allegations is. So, we’ll be seeing what evidence it is about who, what and where,” said Edwards.
Edwards expects the GBI's investigation to wrap up fairly soon.
He said they should have a full report regarding what happened within a couple of weeks.
