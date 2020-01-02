1 injured in New Year’s Day Albany shooting

A New Year's Day shooting happened in Albany on the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive. (Source: WALB)
By Jordan Barela | January 2, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 11:21 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a New Year’s Day shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive.

One person was injured and another’s property was damaged, according to APD.

A 23-year-old was shot twice while standing in the road in front of an apartment complex. A witness saw what happened and took the victim to the hospital, according to police.

Another victim was inside his home when a stray bullet hit and went through his front door.

The case was forwarded to the investigations division, police said.

