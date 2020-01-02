1 injured in New Year’s Day Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a New Year’s Day shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Don Cutler Sr. Drive.
One person was injured and another’s property was damaged, according to APD.
A 23-year-old was shot twice while standing in the road in front of an apartment complex. A witness saw what happened and took the victim to the hospital, according to police.
Another victim was inside his home when a stray bullet hit and went through his front door.
The case was forwarded to the investigations division, police said.
