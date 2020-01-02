Increases for county officials, lower car sales tax among new 2020 laws

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to buy a new car this year, there’s a lower tax rate.
As of Jan. 1, Georgians can save nearly $100 on new cars sold for $25,000.
This is just one of many laws kicking off the new year.
Used cars were taxed on book values as opposed to the sales price.
Now, used car buyers will pay taxes on the sales price.
“I don’t see it as any good because they are going to find another way to get their money,” an Albany resident said.
Some of the other laws that started on New Year’s Day include making drug prices more transparent, a five percent raise for county officials and improving remote medical treatment.
The state saw lots of controversy over the abortion ban but the law hasn’t gone into effect.
One resident said it’s a good thing it hasn’t.
“Something needs to be addressed because you can’t just say yes or no, the option needs to be there,” said another resident.
The house bill was blocked by a federal judge.
The United States Supreme Court could make the decision later this year.
