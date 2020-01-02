Huge Albany march set to target mental health, men’s rights awareness

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany community activist hopes everyone will come together at an “I Am A Man” march set for this weekend.
The community leader said the change will start with mental health awareness.
Downtown streets will soon be filled with walking feet, all for a good cause.
“It’s important for our men nowadays to get into the talk of mental health. Get into some rights for men,” said King Randall, founder of The "X" for Boys.
A young Albany community activist, Randall said it’s time to fight for men’s rights and spread mental health awareness.
It’s the reason he’s holding the march in downtown Albany this weekend.
“I definitely would like to see this rebirth here in Albany,” said Randall.
That rebirth he’s referring to is the ironic “I Am A Man” march that happened in the late 60s.
“I decided to start it again and rebirth it so that people can be a part of it and witness history again,” said Randall.
The march slogan was used during the Memphis sanitation workers' strike.
Historians said it would lead to Martin Luther King Jr.'s death while black men were fighting for their own voices.
“They would get paid real little money. And they had basically went on strike, saying forget your money. You know, we’re going to let you know that we are men as well,” said Randall.
Randall said he wants to use this modern-day strike for men to express themselves instead of holding things in.
“Those things lead to domestic violence, sexual abuse, rape, all of those things and murder. Because we suppress so many things inside of our system,” said Randall.
Randall hopes to pack the Veterans Park Amphitheater with men registering to vote and receive help from on-site mental health counselors.
“I want men to get into the idea of talking about your issues,” said Randall.
Then they will march as one, from the amphitheater to the Government Center, all to bring unity and bring change.
“Take back the city and actually get things on one accord. Let’s stop the violence. Let’s stop the crime. Let us all come together and stop fighting amongst each other,” Randall said.
Randall said he wants to have at least 1,000 men at the event.
Festivities will begin at Veterans Park Amphitheater at 10 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
This will include panel discussions, conversations with mental health counselors, registering to vote and much more.
The march will start at 1:15 p.m.
