Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their new coach. Rivera spent the past nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and took them to the Super Bowl in 2015. The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent becomes the first minority to be named full-time coach of the Redskins. His hiring comes two days after team owner Dan Snyder fired president Bruce Allen. Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season. Snyder calls Rivera “the right person to bring winning football back to Washington.” The Redskins last made the playoffs in 2015 and have just two postseason victories since 1993.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to complete a revamp of Dave Doeren’s coaching staff after a four-win season. Beck had spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Texas. He was demoted from coordinator to quarterbacks coach as part of a staff shakeup after the regular-season finale and before the Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl victory over Utah. Beck and Doeren coached together at Kansas in 2005. The Wolfpack staff changes include Kurt Roper taking over as running backs coach as well as the arrival of Brian Mitchell and Joe DeForest as defensive assistant coaches.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to help Wichita State earn a tough victory. Stevenson scored 10 of his 17 points after halftime for the Shockers, who trailed midway through the second half thanks to East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner scoring 20 of his 29 points in the second half.
UNDATED (AP) — Kentucky's 2012 title team and Villanova's 2018 championship team are among the best of the decade in college basketball. Virginia in 2019, Duke in 2015 and North Carolina's 2017 title team also were voted the best of the 2010s. A panel of Associated Press poll voters picked the best teams of the decade.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had a career-high 31 points and school record nine steals and UNC Greensboro topped Mercer 72-63. James Dickey had 12 rebounds for the Spartans, who earned their fourth consecutive victory. Ethan Stair had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Djordje Dimitrijevic added 17 points.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Good scored 12 points as East Tennessee State edged past Wofford 49-48 for its fifth straight victory. Jeromy Rodriguez had eight rebounds, Isaiah Tisdale added seven assists, and Lucas N'Guessan blocked three shots for ETSU. Tray Boyd III, the Buccaneers' leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, was held to five points. Messiah Jones had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Terriers. Storm Murphy, the Terriers' leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, had six points.