Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points and Nicola Vucevic had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic over the Washington Wizards 122-101. Bradley Beal had 27 for the Wizards. Orlando lost forward Jonathan Isaac with a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac will have an MRI in Orlando on Thursday and will be re-evaluated. The Magic entered the game with the NBA's worst offense, but dominated the Wizards in the second half. Orlando led by four at haltime and steadily increased its lead in the final quarters.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indiana and Tennessee have plenty at stake in the Gator Bowl. It's each team's first bowl trip since 2016. The Hoosiers have eight wins for the first time since 1993 and are in a bowl game for just the 12th time. They are trying to reach nine victories for the first time since 1967. It's clear validation for third-year coach Tom Allen. The Volunteers also have seemingly turned a corner under second-year coach Jeremy Pruitt. Tennessee closed the regular season with five consecutive wins to earn its first bowl berth in three years. The Vols have won three straight bowls.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas is getting used to starting his year in Hawaii for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. It's the only PGA Tour event where the sole qualification is to win. Thomas and Dustin Johnson are playing for the fifth straight time. Thomas isn't satisfied with his 11 victories in five years on tour. That includes a major championship and a FedEx Cup title. He says he's not disappointed, but he feels he should have achieved more. As for the rest of the 34-man field? Fifteen players are at Kapalua for the first time.
DALLAS (AP) — Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season. Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU. Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists. The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls. Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.