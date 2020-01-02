Americus city leaders assist in disposal of Christmas trees

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia city is trying to keep their city beautiful.
Americus leaders are asking residents to throw out their live Christmas trees the right way and not take them to the landfill.
“Items in landfills don’t biodegrade readily because they’re covered up and they don’t have oxygen,” Debbie Bell, Americus planning and zoning director, said. "So for materials to compost, there’s oxygen and moisture requirements and they don’t compost well in a landfill. Landfills cost money to build and run and maintain so any items that we can recycle or compass keeps debris or other items out of the landfill.”
Americus city leaders want to better the environment by using a statewide program.
The program “Bring One For The Chipper” has been around for 29 years.
“Six million trees in the last 29 years statewide have been diverted from landfills," Bell said. "In Americus, probably in the past four or five years they’ve averaged, I think, 75 to 100 trees per year.”
But not all trees will end up in a chipper but instead, find a new purpose in life.
“So trees might be recycled as mulch or they might be put into lakes to be used as fish habitats those are the primary recycling uses for trees," Bell said.
Trees can be dropped off at Lenny’s Farmers Market on North Hampton Street in Americus.
If you drop off your tree on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bell said that they “will be having some flower and vegetable seed giveaways and also we have some tree saplings.”
"We have willow oaks and dogwood trees that we’ll be giving away as thank you to people for bringing their trees to the recycling program,” she added.
Sumter County residents can take their real Christmas trees to Lenny’s Farmers’ Market anytime through Sunday.
