Americus ‘Chili Crawl’ kicks off Friday

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus leaders are gearing up for several hundred people to come to this year’s “Chili Crawl.”
This year’s event will kick off on Friday in Downtown Americus.
City leaders said there are nine contestants that will showcase some of their best recipes.
The Chili Crawl is part of First Fridays in Americus.
Chili contestants will be set up either in or near downtown businesses on Lamar Street and other streets throughout downtown.
They will be giving out samples of their chili.
“It’s unique to see the different styles that people come up with for chili but the prize is ‘Downtown Dollars,’" Qaijuan Willis, with Americus Main Street and Downtown Development, said. "So it kinda keeps that flow back into the downtown.”
Downtown Dollars can be used at more than 120 businesses in Downtown Americus.
“So the grand prize is $100 dollars in Downtown Dollars and also a traveling trophy," Willis said.
There will also be second and third place winners.
Three anonymous judges and the public will score the contestant’s chili.
Willis said only samples will be available to the public during the event.
The Chili Crawl will kick off at 5 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.
