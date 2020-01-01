USC Upstate, CSU start conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: Charleston Southern's Dontrell Shuler has averaged 18 points while Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has put up 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Everette Hammond has averaged 14.3 points while Bryson Mozone has put up 10.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.EXCELLENT EVERETTE: Hammond has connected on 27.8 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.