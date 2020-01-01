Trial set for pair accused of burning, stabbing woman

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two people who prosecutors say set a woman on fire and stabbed her 17 times will stand trial at the end of January.
The horrific crime happened in Baker County in 2017.
Prosecutors said Lenorris and Kimberly Williams went to Georgia Mae Green Griffin’s home and burned it down.
They both now face one count of arson in the first degree, one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempt to commit murder.
Attorneys said the suspects said Griffin put a “root,” or a voodoo-type spell on them.
Prosecutors said Griffin is alive, but this case will still be one that many has their eyes on.
“I’m 100 percent serious. My parents are driving down from Macon to watch this case. We’re going to have a full courtroom for it, because it’s just so crazy,” said Joe Mulholland, South Georgia Judicial Circuit district attorney.
Prosecutors said the Williams also practiced voodoo.
They said the fire was done in retaliation for an alleged curse.
The trial is set to begin Jan. 27 at the Baker County Courthouse.
