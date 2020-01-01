Statesboro Police arrest suspect on multiple drug charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -A Moultrie man is facing multiple drug charges after police executed a search warrant at a Statesboro apartment.
Officers acting on a citizen tip of a drug complaint arrived at an apartment in Statesboro Place Circle. The officers were allowed inside and found reasons to request a search warrant for the property.
A search found what officers say appeared to be MDMA, Xanax, Percocet, marijuana, and a firearm.
Police arrested 24-year-old Quinton Hall in connection to the drugs and gun found at the apartment. Hall is charged with Possession with Intent: Marijuana, Possession with Intent: Schedule I Drug, Possession with Intent: Schedule II Drug (three counts), Possession with Intent: Schedule III, IV, or V drug (two counts), Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Giving False Information, and Wanted Person (Henry County).
Anyone with information on Statesboro drug activity should call 912-764-9911.
