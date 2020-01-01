2019 saw hike in Dougherty Co. illegal dump sites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County ended 2019 with a hike in illegal dumpsites.
Leaders with Keep Albany Dougherty County Beautiful said they saw an increase in illegal dumping reports.
Many were because of home and apartment evictions.
Executive Director Julie Bowles said landlords have put their tenants’ clothing, furniture and other materials on the curb, which is against the city ordinance.
“A landlord is supposed to rent a roll-on dumpster and containerize that, and by containerizing it, it saves the taxpayers money because public works can send one vehicle and get one container and remove it,” Bowles said.
Bowles said illegal dumping is not only unsightly for neighborhoods, but can cause serious environmental and health issues.
Violators can face up to a $1,000 fine while repeat offenders could serve jail time.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.