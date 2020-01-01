Recycling your new resolution?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking to make a change in the New Year? Why not make recycling your resolution?
Keep Albany-Dougherty County Beautiful has two city drop off sites in West Albany and Downtown Albany where you can recycle those boxes, aluminum cans or old electronics you’ve collected over the holidays.
Executive Director Judy Bowles hopes recycling will be a priority for Good Life City residents in 2020.
“We need to take responsibility as human beings to do the right thing and to recycle and make our natural resources last as long as they can,” Bowles said.
Here is what can be recycled at city recycling sites and tips from Keep Albany-Dougherty County Beautiful on how to recycle:
- Aluminum Cans: Rinse out. Scrap metal paint cans, automotive product cans, disposable aluminum pie plates, pie tins and aluminum foil cannot be recycled. Tin or steel cans cannot be recycled.
- Cardboard: Break down boxes.
- Glass: Rinse and remove lids and neck rings. Do not remove paper labels. Separate green, brown and clear glass food and beverage containers. Light bulbs, plate glass, auto glass, mirrors, ceramics or dishes can not be recycled.
- Magazines: Glossy magazines and catalogs only.
- Newspapers: Any insert that comes in a newspaper is recyclable with the actual newspaper and the newspaper needs to be kept dry.
- Ni—Cd/Rechargeable Batteries: Ni-Cd’s are the power source in power tools, cellular phones, among other electronics.
- Plastic: Rinse containers and remove the lids. Only plastic soda bottles and clear milk jugs. Plastic wrap, plastic bags or other types and colors of plastic bottles cannot be recycled.
- Electronics: All types of electronics are accepted at the KADB office from Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. and during a one-day event held in September.
- Telephone Books: Telephone books are collected for recycling in March.
- Paper Board: Box packaging that is found on grocery store shelves, such as cereal boxes, cracker boxes, cake mix boxes, beverage paperboard box, among others.
