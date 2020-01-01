New law allows Sunday alcohol sales in Albany, Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the new year comes new laws, including Sunday alcohol sales for Albany and Dougherty County.
On Sundays, in the city of Albany, restaurants can now sell alcohol at 11 a.m.
But in Dougherty County, businesses like gas stations, liquor stores and even grocery stores in the unincorporated areas can now sell alcohol by the package on Sundays.
But just because they can do not mean they will.
Skip Nichols, the owner of Acree Beverage Company, said he is following in this grandfather’s footsteps and not opening on Sundays.
“If the customer couldn’t get it Monday through Saturday, he wasn’t going to take his time away from church to come down here to open up so they could have something on Sundays," Nichols said. “I’m in the same position and if we have anything to do with it, we will never open on Sunday.”
He said the business has been there for decades and that he doesn’t think he will lose money by not opening.
“I think I’ll be making money because that means I’ll have to hire a whole new crew to come in and also pay those operating expenses to open up on that day. People have been coming here for many years, so I think really that when the dollar figure comes down, if I had to open on Sundays, I would lose money,” Nichols said.
But right around the corner at County Line Grocery, you will be able to buy beer and wine on Sundays starting at 12:30 p.m.
Rose, the manager, said some of her customers are happy about this new option.
“Yeah, a lot of customers are because some people I know used to want to get it on Sundays and they go all of the way to Dawson or the next counties just to get it, so being able to buy it closer I think they’ll be able to like it,” she said.
In Dougherty County’s unincorporated area, 32 businesses and restaurants will be able to sell alcohol on Sundays.
And in the city, liquor stores will open on Sundays but you will see more restaurants serving alcoholic drinks starting at 11 a.m. for the brunch crowd looking for mimosas and bloody Marys.
City Commissioner Matt Fuller said there will be some increase in money but it won’t be substantial.
“A lot of people didn’t turn out and actually vote but it did pass and the voters did speak who wanted to vote for it," Fuller said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a big difference because again, it’s just an hour and a half difference at restaurants so I don’t think it will make a huge difference.”
Dougherty County Commissioner Russell Gray said it will bring in money to the county.
“That’s tax money that’s leaking out to other counties that can be recouped here in Dougherty County and we can very well have citizens from other counties coming to Dougherty County for either restaurant or package opportunities on Sunday,” Gray said.
The law allows for the opportunity to sell alcohol on Sundays but the law does not mandate that the business has to. It’s up to each individual store if they chose to stay open on Sundays.
