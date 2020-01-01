“Matt The Gnat” dropped in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An event exclusive to South Georgians, but being recognized all over, is taking New Year’s Eve by storm.
The second annual Gnat Drop was held in Tifton Tuesday night.
Organizers said people from as far as California have made their way down to witness this unique event, featuring live entertainment, food and vendors.
Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes is behind the event and said the event is so important to the community.
“They are a nuisance. You think about them being a pest, so you want to see the good in them and I think this is just the perfect way to let people know, yes they may be a nuisance in the summertime but here we are in the wintertime, let’s drop that gnat,” she said.
Lots of performances took place in the parking lot of the Charles Kent Building.
WALB caught up with one of the performers, Kasey King, who participated in last year’s gnat drop event as well.
“It feels good. I remember dancing in the street last year you know the group dances like the cha-cha slide and the cupid shuffle and all that, you know, everybody’s just having a good time, it’s a really good thing,” said King.
Organizers said they are already looking forward to next year.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.