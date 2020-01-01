How to stay healthy in 2020 as the flu spreads

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you are like many of us, you have either been sick or know someone who has been sick during the last few months and state health experts said that crud could follow you into the New Year if you don’t protect yourself.
Georgia is one of 39 states with the highest reported flu levels in the nation, according to the CDC.
Seven people have died statewide and more than 400 have been hospitalized.
Health experts at Phoebe said children in the South Georgia region have been hit especially hard.
Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest District health director, said he encourages parents to consider vaccinations.
“What we do is about prevention and vaccines are one of the greatest things we’ve had in the last 100 years,” Ruis said. “Vaccinations have probably prevented more deaths than any other medical invention.”
Other ways to protect yourself against the flu include frequently washing your hands or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer. covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and avoid touching your face — an easy way for flu germs to get into your body.
Most important tip: stay home from work or school if you are sick.
Phoebe officials said they will keep their flu season visitation regulations in place until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.