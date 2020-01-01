Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Teams at almost every stage of the building process in the NFL have been willing to turn over their play-calling to inexperienced quarterbacks. A record 287 games this season were started by quarterbacks who haven't yet celebrated their 27th birthday. That includes 20 QBs in their first three years in the NFL who were starting games this year. Rookies Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals all threw at least 20 TD passes. That marked the second time in history three rookies reached that mark in a single season.