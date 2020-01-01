GBI investigating 2 Adel deaths

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Adel Police Department with a death investigation.
On Tuesday, the Adel Police Department got a 911 call about a shooting in the 300 block of N Adams Street.
When police arrived, they found Quinten Payne, 34, dead with gunshot wounds.
Cody Robinson, 29, was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds but later died, according to the GBI.
The GBI said their causes of death will be determined by an autopsy at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224 or the GBI Region 4 Office at (912) 389-4103.
