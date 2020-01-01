Firework safety on New Year’s Eve

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fireworks could be heard across the city Tuesday. While they are fun to watch, people selling these fireworks want you to stay safe.
They say while fireworks are typically safe, things can go wrong if you aren't prepared.
Michael Pearlman of Pyro Zone Fireworks in Albany said having water nearby, and being in a safe and open location, is important.
Still, there are some things to consider before lighting them.
“Sparklers are I think the number one cause of injuries, because they burn at like 1800 degrees and hotter. And parents give their young child a sparkler and say hey go have fun, then when it’s out they forget that the wire or the stick is still really hot, and they usually end up touching it our touching somebody else with the sparkler, and it causes a lot of burn injuries,” said Pearlman.
He said serious injuries come from not moving back after setting the firework is another problem they see.
We spoke with one family buying fireworks at the store.
“When I do my fireworks I always have water prepared, make sure we are in an open area, make sure the power lines or we are not around trees or anything like that. And like I said I run a water hoes out from the house to where we shoot at,” said the Walker family.
The owner of the store also wants to remind people setting off the fireworks to use their best judgment and call 9-1-1 in case of an emergency.
