AAA: New Year’s Eve deadliest holiday for driving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New Year’s Eve is one of the deadliest holidays on roadways across the country, according to AAA.
They said in 2017 alone, nearly 1,000 people were killed from December 30th to January 1, and 31% of those deaths involve drunk drivers.
While they know many people are out celebrating the new year, they are encouraging drivers to plan ahead.
AAA Spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said your plans should include services offered by their company.
“Tow-to-go is going to be available in Georgia Tuesday through Thursday, January 2nd at 6 a.m. It’s confidential local rides to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The AAA Tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home, it is free and available to AAA members as well as non-members,” said Waiters.
She said the goal is to allow drivers to make it home safely.
During a busy holiday, Waiters also wants to warn drivers about the distractions that come with New Year’s Eve.
“While driving on the road, people can see the fireworks in the air. It’s very important that if you want to watch the fireworks that’s great, but pull off to the side in a safe location so that you can do so. Because again trying to drive on the roadways while looking at fireworks is not a good combination,” she said.
She said it’s best for drivers to stay engaged while behind the wheel.
You can call (855)-2-TOW-2-GO for a safe ride home.
