Valdosta pastor indicted on sex charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (WALB) - A Valdosta pastor was indicted by an Oregon grand jury for sexual offenses that allegedly happened in 2012, 2016 and 2018, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Helio Ferreira, 41, was indicted on nine counts.
Ferrieira was charged with two counts of sodomy, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of rape, one count of sexual abuse and one count of identity theft.
The indictment states:
- On or about November 17, 2012, Ferreira unlawfully and knowingly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim who was incapable of consent either because of mental incapacitation or physical helplessness.
- On or about September 18, 2016, Ferreira kidnapped a separate female and then unlawfully and knowingly, by forcible compulsion, engaged in sexual intercourse and other sex crimes.
- On or about September 7, 2018, Ferreira kidnapped a third female and then unlawfully and knowingly, by forcible compulsion, engaged in sexual intercourse and committed the crime of identity theft involving the victim.
Ferreira was identified as the suspect because of DNA, according to the indictment.
He is still in custody at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at (503) 823-0880.
