New Ga. laws go into effect Jan. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - As the clock strikes midnight for a new year, so do new Georgia laws that go into effect.
This bill will revise the criteria that the Department of Driver Services can authorize certain licensed driver training schools to administer the on-the-road driving skills test.
This bill improves the operation of the state’s child abuse registry.
This bill relates to the alternative ad valorem tax on motor vehicles. This bill states that the transfer of a title between legal entities owned by the same person does not constitute a taxable event.
This bill allows the Board of Natural Resources to set rules and regulations for anchoring certain vessels within partially closed coastal areas of the state.
This bill revises the criteria tax assessors use to determine fair market value of real property.
This bill enacts the “Pharmacy Anti-Steering and Transparency Act.” This bill is for pharmacies to provide legislative findings, prohibits pharmacies from engaging in certain practices, requires pharmacies to file an annual disclosure statement, among other matters.
This bill changes the fee that state superior court clerks can charge for real estate and personal property document filings.
This bill will require genetic counselors to be licensed by the state.
This bill requires getting a title for boats and other similar vehicles.
This bill bans the use of Class B fire-fighting foam for testing purposes if “such foam contains a certain class of fluorinated organic chemicals.”
