Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote incriminating ‘cadaver’ note

Lawyers: Robert Durst wrote incriminating ‘cadaver’ note
In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Lawyers for Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the location of the body of a friend he's accused of killing, according to court documents. In a court filing Christmas Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded that he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000. Durst pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Berman, his best friend, but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer. (Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)
December 31, 2019 at 6:55 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 7:05 PM

(AP) – Lawyers for New York real estate heir Robert Durst acknowledge he penned a note tipping off police to the body of a friend he’s accused of killing.

In a court document filed Christmas Eve in Los Angeles Superior Court, lawyers for Durst conceded he had written the note directing police to the home of Susan Berman in December 2000.

Durst pleaded not guilty to killing Berman but told a documentary film crew that the letter could only have been sent by the killer.

The note was written in block letters that only included the address of Berman’s house and the word “cadaver.”

Durst’s attorneys say they made the concession as a strategic decision after a judge agreed to admit the evidence based on analysis by handwriting experts.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.