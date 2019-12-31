Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

AP-US-UNITED-STATES-IRAQ
Attack on US Embassy in Iraq shows stark choices for Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad by Iran-supported militiamen shows that President Donald Trump's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran has not crippled its ability to strike at American interests. Trump says Iran will “pay a very BIG PRICE!" He adds: “This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" It's not clear whether that might mean military retaliation. After about 100 Marines were sent to the embassy, the Pentagon announced the deployment of about 750 soldiers from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division; a U.S. official says the deployment to Kuwait may eventually total about 4,000 soldiers.
AP-US-NORTH-CAROLINA-VOTER-ID
"Sordid history" cited as judge blocks NC's voter ID law
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The federal judge who blocked the newest version of a voter ID law in North Carolina cites the state's “sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression” as she ordered officials to not enforce the law in 2020. U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs' decision was issued Tuesday and prevents North Carolina from requiring voters to provide ID. But Republican legislative leaders have asked North Carolina's Department of Justice to appeal. The federal court had advised last week that Biggs would formally block the ID requirement until a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and others is resolved.
PRISON-ATTEMPTED ESCAPE
Inmate convicted in state prison attack moves to US prison
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The man sentenced to death in the killings of four workers during an attempted escape from a North Carolina prison has been transferred to a federal prison in Kentucky because of safety concerns. The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City reports Mikel Brady was transferred to U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky. He was being held at Central Prison in Raleigh. Brady was convicted in October 2019 on four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the 2017 escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City. It was the deadliest attempted prison breakout in North Carolina history.
BC-NC-SEX ABUSE LAWS
2020 brings overhaul of North Carolina's sexual abuse laws
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new year will bring new training requirements for reporting and preventing child sexual abuse and sex trafficking in North Carolina's schools. The News & Observer reported Monday that the training requirements are part of an overhaul of state sexual assault laws. The changes include making it a Class 1 misdemeanor for adults to fail to call authorities if they suspect a child is being abused. The statute of limitations will also be extended for civil suits against abusers.
AP-NC-UNCLAIMED LOTTERY TICKET
$1 million lottery ticket waits unclaimed in North Carolina
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's lottery says it's waiting for someone to claim a $1 million ticket. N.C. Education Lottery said on its website Monday that the ticket is for Sunday's drawing of the game Cash 5. The jackpot for matching all five numbers is $1,063,165. The $1 ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at a Food Lion grocery in Mooresville, which is north of Charlotte. The winning numbers are 2-7-13-34-39. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win.
ARMED ROBBERY
Police: 3 injured, suspect wanted in armed robbery
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a second suspect in an armed robbery that left three people injured. Chapel Hill police say two men walked into a store with guns drawn Monday night. A fight broke out between the gunmen and two employees. One employee was shot in the leg. The other was cut and hit on the head. One suspect was cut on the head. All three were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The second suspect got away. Police say both guns were recovered at the scene. One was a BB gun.
AP-US-PRIEST-ABUSE-NORTH-CAROLINA
N Carolina diocese publishes list of credibly accused clergy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Catholic diocese in North Carolina has published a list of 14 clergy who it says have been credibly accused of child sexual abuse since the diocese was established nearly 50 years ago. The Diocese of Charlotte released the list Monday, along with a letter from the bishop, the Rev. Peter Jugis. In that letter, Jugis apologizes and expresses his “heartfelt sorrow” for the victims' suffering. David Fortwengler is a leader of the Charlotte affiliate of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. He says the diocese should have released the list years ago, when news broke of abuse by priests in Boston.
LEWIS-OBIT
North Carolina's longest serving female judge dies at 54
BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge who was the state’s longest serving woman on the bench has died after a two-year cancer fight. A state lawmaker who was Brunswick County Superior Court Judge Ola M. Lewis' godfather says the judge died Sunday at her Bolivia home. She was 54. According to a news release that the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office sent on behalf of state Sen. Bill Rabon, a rare form of liver cancer was the cause of Lewis’ death. The (Wilmington) StarNews reported that Lewis had been diagnosed with the disease in 2017 and had been treated at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.