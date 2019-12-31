Former ASU basketball coach dies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former longtime Albany State University (ASU) basketball coach recently passed away.
Oliver Jones, who led the ASU basketball program from 1972-2000, died Tuesday morning, ASU officials said.
During his coaching tenure, Jones won 6 SIAC championships.
He also led the Rams to a school-record high 415 wins in his 28 seasons on the sidelines.
Jones and his five brothers all played basketball at ASU.
ASU is set to rename the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex to the Jones Brothers Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.