Forecast: No weather worries for first day of 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of New Year’s Eve, chilly and clear. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 30s early Wednesday morning.
Seasonable temperatures and dry weather will stick around for New Year’s Day. With high pressure in control, expect a sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
As high pressure slides off to our east, expect more clouds on Thursday with highs warming to near 70. Higher rain chances arrive on Friday as a cold front approaches the region.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely, especially by afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Highs will warm into the low 70s.
A few showers are possible Saturday morning. Otherwise, a mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s. All dry on Sunday and Monday with highs near 60 under a sunny sky. Seasonable lows return once again on Sunday and Monday mornings.
