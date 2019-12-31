FEMA reimbursements head to Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Hurricane Michael devastated southwest Georgia almost a year and a half ago and the City of Sylvester is starting to see some financial relief from FEMA.
“We are waiting on reimbursements on about another $465,000,” John Hayes, Sylvester city manager, said.
Hayes said the city has received $253,000 so far from FEMA.
“I would imagine when it’s said and done that we should end up somewhere around a half-million to $600,000 in total reimbursements. The reimbursements are 75 percent of your costs and, of course, those numbers that I just gave you represent exactly that, about 75 percent.”
Hayes and city leaders want to remain prepared for any potential emergencies and the reimbursements will go back into the city’s reserves.
“These funds came out of our reserves and that’s where we’re putting it back to," Hayes said. "The reserves are set aside for unanticipated expenses, costs. Perhaps on occasion, you would go to reserves for capital improvements although that is not recommended.”
Hayes says reimbursements are important to keep healthy reserves.
“We’re trying to make plans now," Hayes added. "To plan ahead, God forbid, we have another Michael or Irma or any of those but the likelihood of that happening again is probably more likely than unlikely, so the more equipped we are, the better prepared we are.”
Hayes said they started receiving FEMA checks in the fall.
