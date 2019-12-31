Cordele police issue arrest warrant for Monday stabbing suspect

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Monday stabbing.
On Tuesday, police issued an arrest warrant for Charles Brown Jr., 33, in connection to the stabbing that happened in the 500 block of West 16th Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
“It’s unfortunate but we see that type of stuff happening a lot lately over here in this neighborhood," Twan Gunn, said.
The male victim and Cordele resident, 26, is in critical condition at Crisp Regional Hospital.
“He’s a good guy. A lot of people know him in this neighborhood," Gunn said of the victim.
WALB asked Gunn if he was concerned the alleged stabber is still on the loose.
“Yeah, it’s concerning," Gunn said. "You never want to live in a place where someone stabs somebody.”
The incident happened in the area of a Quicksmart store, according to police.
The victim then crossed the street and that’s where officers found him.
“No, it doesn’t concern me to come to the store," Gunn, who visits the store often, said. "It’s a pillar of our community.”
Quickmart employees did not want to comment on the incident.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2961.
