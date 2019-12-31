APD investigating drug-related deaths

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) and the Dougherty County coroner are sending a warning after two men were found dead and drugs are believed to be the cause.
Coroner Michael Fowler and APD held a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call about an unresponsive man, in his 40s, in the North Slappey and 2nd Avenue area.
Four hours later, they responded to a second death.
Fowler found both men were together at a party the night before and said both bought drugs from the same person.
“We want to encourage the public that if you’re using drugs, this is the time to stop, because the dealers and the sellers don’t care,” Fowler said. “They wanna make money. So, we want to do all we can to inform the community to leave the drugs alone. This is very unheard of that from the same party, the same two individuals that were together, both of them deceased.”
Officials have not released any more information at this time. WALB will provide updates as we learn more information.
