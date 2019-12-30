Ga. events to ring in the New Year

Events to ring in the new year (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | December 30, 2019 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated December 31 at 4:20 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of events to help ring in the new decade.

Below is a list of New Year’s events:

Albany:

Tifton:

  • Gnat Drop, Dec. 31, starts at 7 p.m., Charles Kent Administration Building.

If you’re willing to travel:

  • Savannah Waterfront’s New Year’s Eve celebration fireworks show starts at midnight, can be seen from River Street.
  • Tybee Island New Year’s Eve fireworks, fireworks launched from Tybee Island’s Walter W Parker Pier and Pavillion at midnight.
  • New Year’s Eve celebration, Tallahassee, Fla., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., 1019 N Monroe St. Click here for more information.

