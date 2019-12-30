Ga. events to ring in the New Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are a number of events to help ring in the new decade.
Below is a list of New Year’s events:
- New Year’s Eve 2019 Party, Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., Hasan Temple. Click here for more information.
- New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. -2 a.m., The Flint. Click here for more information.
- Gnat Drop, Dec. 31, starts at 7 p.m., Charles Kent Administration Building.
- Savannah Waterfront’s New Year’s Eve celebration fireworks show starts at midnight, can be seen from River Street.
- Tybee Island New Year’s Eve fireworks, fireworks launched from Tybee Island’s Walter W Parker Pier and Pavillion at midnight.
- New Year’s Eve celebration, Tallahassee, Fla., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., 1019 N Monroe St. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.