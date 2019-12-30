Ben Hill Sheriff warns of detective impersonator scam call

BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) - Scammers are hoping to con you out of a thousand dollars — and they’re trying to use Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office to do so.
“We’ve had several calls come in and I’ve had some to call me personally asking me did I have a Det. Baker that worked for me,” Sherriff Lee Cone said.
There is no one at the Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office with the last name Baker, according to Cone.
However, a scammer is calling people and saying they are “Det. Baker with Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office."
The scammer is telling potential victims, they're collecting money from those who have missed their court date.
Cone said the scammer is also telling people that “they’ve been asked to contact them to let them know that they’ve missed a court date.”
“In order to try and get money out of them,” Cone said. The magic number seems to be $1,000.”
Cone said the sheriff’s office does not impose court penalties.
“And we go see these people personally and we give them the instructions as always, you need to go to the courthouse and speak to the judge," Cone added. "We won’t call them. We won’t fine them. That’s strictly up to the court.”
If caught, the scammer is looking at a felony charge.
“It is a serious offense and it’s something that our office takes very seriously, the police department as well, and it’s something that we do work constantly," Cone said. “We ask people to be more vigilant and be cautious. Always be cautious of when somebody calls you.”
Cone added: "There’s so many scams out there. Be careful. Don’t give out no information out over the phone. Always call, call the sheriff’s office, call your police department and verify something before you actually give something away.”
Cone said his office started getting reports about scam calls over the weekend but there have been no reported victims to the scam.
If you get a scam call, you’re asked to call the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 426-5161.
