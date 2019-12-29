The search continues for missing Dawson woman

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Police continue to search for a missing Dawson woman just days after her disappearance.
DPD said that they received a call in reference to a truck being stolen from a home.
Police said it happened in the 400 block of Oak Street around 7:40 Christmas Day morning.
The owner of the truck identified Nelson as the driver but didn’t want to press any charges because she identifies as an emotionally disturbed person, according to DPD.
The owner later found the truck in Albany near Turtle Park.
“We don’t want to assume to worst, we all are still being optimistic that she is still out there and that she is still safe but she just needs a way home," said Acting Police Chief Frank Thornton.
Family members shared that the timing is just too soon for them to comment, but they are coping to the best of their ability.
This is an active investigation with Dawson and Albany police departments.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nelson, contact Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414 or the Albany Police at (229) 431-2100.
