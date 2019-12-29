Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful to play in the team's season finale against Indianapolis because of an illness. The Jaguars downgraded Fournette the day before hosting the Colts. They also ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye because of a wrist injury. Bouye and Fournette had been listed as questionable. Fournette tweeted that he won't “be able to play tomorrow due to the flu.” Fournette was hoping to start every game for the first time in his three seasons. The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has missed games because of injury and suspension.