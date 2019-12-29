Albany gym prepares for new members in 2020

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With only a few days left in the year, people aren’t wasting any more time to get in the best shape of their lives, said members at the Tony’s Westside Athletic Gym.
People are already working out before the 2019 year even ends; some people told WALB that the key to being physically fit and healthy for the 2020 year is consistency.
Nichole Mallory is a mother who said that planning to commit to the gym should be taken seriously.
“Anything worth doing, you got to put the time to it,” Mallory told WALB News 10. “For me, fitness is a lifestyle not just something you do in the new year.”
She shared most people don’t last a month because of bad planning.
“They are not realistic about their schedules. For me, I have children so I know that my schedule is going to change. You have to be realistic about your goal and fit it in,” Mallory told us.
Tony Powell, owner of Tony’s in Albany said that the gym has been around for years because of its unique style to treat people like guests coming to your home versus like a business.
“We have been locally-owned for 37 years and we treat people like our neighbors. We want them to feel welcomed and to enjoy their workout,” Powell told us.
Powell said they prepare for new members this time every year and it’s always three times more than before.
“This time of year everybody is wanting to get in shape and probably lose a few pounds. Start slow and do things that you enjoy doing,” Powell said.
Powell suggested for beginners that they should work out at least 2 to 3 times a week.
Mallory said that her decision to get fit encourages not just herself, but others.
“This is something I want to show for my family. My children even started fitness after watching me. They do cross county, track, and things like that to have a healthier life,” Mallory added.
