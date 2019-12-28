Thomas Co. EMTs attacked while responding to call

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - Two Thomasville EMTs were attacked by a man Thursday morning, according to Capt. Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones said the two EMTs were responding to a call around 10:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Grace Lane when they were attacked by Joseph Plunkett, 25, after entering the residence.
Plunkett used a sharp object to attack the two, and later grabbed a butcher knife, Jones told WALB.
According to Jones, the EMTs managed to hit an emergency button to dispatch police to their location.
Then, a neighbor came to the aid of the two being attacked by Plunkett. Later, deputies arrived and took Plunkett into custody, Jones reported.
Both EMTs were injured, one severely, Jones said. They were both taken to the hospital, treated and later released Thursday afternoon.
Plunkett has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held in the Thomas County Jail, according to Jones.
WALB is working to get a copy of Plunkett’s mugshot.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to handle the investigation.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
