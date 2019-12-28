Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

EXECUTION-FLORIDA
Death row inmate's lawyers: New evidence points to innocence
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers for a man facing execution in Florida say they have a new claim from a co-defendant who says he was solely responsible for the 1985 slaying of a 14-year-old girl. Lawyers for James Dailey filed an appeal Friday that included a signed statement from Jack Pearcy that he acted alone in the death of Shelly Boggio in Indian Rocks Beach. Dailey was scheduled to be executed Nov. 7, but a federal court granted a stay of execution until Dec. 30. Pearcy signed a similar statement in 2017, but then refused to testify about the claim. Dailey lawyer Joshu Dubin says Pearcy is now ready to “come clean.”
CHINESE MAN-MILITARY PHOTOS
Chinese man charged with photographing Navy base in Florida
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Chinese man was arrested while taking photos at a U.S. Navy base in the Florida Keys. A federal complaint says witnesses spotted the 27-year-old walking around a perimeter fence of the Naval Air Station in Key West and entering the military facility from the rocks along the water Thursday morning. When U.S. Military Police saw the man snapping photos with his cellphone camera, they took the phone. He was arrested and charged with entering Naval property for the purpose of photographing defense installations. The arrest comes a little more than a year after another Chinese national was charged with taking photos at the base.
DISABLED CAR-DEATH
Woman killed by car while standing by disabled car on I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorist as she still next to her disabled car on Interstate 95. The crash happened Friday morning near Boynton Beach. Authorities say 56-year-old Dennis Bodee was driving south when his car left the road and hit the woman's vehicle. The woman was thrown into the windshield of another motorist who had stopped on the shoulder to help her. Bodee kept driving but was flagged down by passing motorists. An investigation continues. The woman's name hasn't been released.
GIRL-ORGANS DONATED
Dad: Florida girl hit by car donates organs, saves 4 lives
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A grieving father says his 12-year-old daughter's organs were donated on Christmas Day, three days after she was struck by a car. Mark Nelson tells Florida Today that employees at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando paid tribute to Sophia Nelson during an organ donor ceremony as she was wheeled to the operating room. He says they listened to a recording of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Sophia was hit by a car as she returned from the beach with her father on Sunday afternoon. She was a sixth grader in Satellite Beach.
SEA TURTLE RESCUED
Zoo treating sea turtle found wrapped in braided fishing net
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A young green sea turtle is being treated at a Florida zoo after being found entangled in braided fishing net. The turtle named Finn was found by University of Central Florida researchers on Dec. 13 south of Sebastian Inlet. It was brought to Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center for treatment. Zoo officials say the netting was wrapped around all four of the turtle's flippers. One has a laceration that became infected. The turtle is rehabbing in an outdoor tank at the zoo in Melbourne and will be returned to the ocean at some point.
FLORIDA 2019
New governor among the top Florida stories in 2019
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The swearing-in of a new governor of Florida was among the top stories in the Sunshine State for 2019. After taking the helm of state government in January, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did many things his predecessor didn't do. He used the once-rarely-uttered-in-Florida-government words “climate change" in a state that is one of the most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Other top stories in Florida in 2019 were the fight over how to get voting rights restored to as many as 1.4 million felons and the legal sagas on sex charges of Robert Kraft and Jeffrey Epstein.
HURRICANE IRMA-FRAUD
Feds review Hurricane Irma invoices from 3 Florida cities
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general will be reviewing “questionable invoices" from three South Florida cities for reimbursement of Hurricane Irma debris removal. The Miami Herald reports FEMA completed its investigation and forwarded the documents submitted for El Portal, Miami Shores and Florida city to the inspector general for additional review. El Portal has received just $145,000 of the $2.1 million sought for cleanup from the 2017 storm. Florida city has only gotten $343,000 of the $5.2 million it sought. Miami Shores hasn't received any of the $3.2 million it requested for cleanup.
AP-US-DISNEY-CHARACTERS-INAPPROPRIATE-TOUCHING
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. This follows the arrest of a man in November who was accused of groping a Disney princess. The employee in the Mickey Mouse costume was taken to the hospital with a neck strain on Dec, 4 after a grandmother patted the character's head. She told investigators she didn't believe the woman intentionally hurt her. Another tourist was accused of groping Minnie Mouse, and a woman in her 60s reached in Donald Duck's costume and groped an employee's chest.
AP-US-WAWA-DATA-BREACH
Wawa facing lawsuits over data breach at all of its stores
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. says it discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12. Wawa officials believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that at least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed in federal court in Philadelphia. A Wawa spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.
AP-US-SLAVE-CEMETERY-FLORIDA
Slave cemetery poses questions for Florida country club
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Archaeologists say more than 40 graves containing the remains of slaves lie under the fairways of a country club in Florida's capital city. Depressions in the grass near the tee of the 7th hole offer tantalizing clues of an old cemetery. Using ground-penetrating radar, the National Park Service confirms that bodies lie beneath the grass. The discovery this month is spawning questions about how to memorialize the souls who lay in eternal rest at the Capital City Country Club. And it's renewing attention to the many thousands of unmarked and forgotten slave cemeteries across the South that forever could be lost.