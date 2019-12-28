Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic scored in the lane with 6.8 seconds remaining to cap a wild finish and the Miami Heat improved the NBA’s best home record to 14-1 by defeating the Indiana Pacers 113-112. Jimmy Butler had 20 points for Miami and Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 17 points and the Pacers had seven players in double figures.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos. The move comes one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record. The Hurricanes were 129th out of 130 teams nationally in third-down conversion success this year. They also were sub-par in many other offensive categories.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier had 20 points and the Orlando Magic survived a free throw line collapse in the final minute to squeeze out a 98-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Aaron Gordon had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, which won its second straight. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Embiid missed a desperation 30-footer at the buzzer that could have won it.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 14 Notre Dame closes another double-digit win season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. The Fighting Irish are a year removed from appearing the College Football Playoff semifinals. They lost two games this season, but are trying to finish on a six-game winning streak. Iowa State lost four games this year by a total of 11 points to teams that finished in the final CFP rankings. The Cyclones are looking for a signature win against Notre Dame.