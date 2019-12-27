Forecast: Warm weather sticks around; rain chances return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Observed high temperatures on Friday where a bit on the warm side. Thanks to some afternoon sun, highs soared into the upper 70s in a few communities.
As the warm weather sticks around for the weekend, rain chances return to South Georgia. Be careful if you’re heading out early Saturday morning. Just like Friday morning, areas of fog are likely and could be dense in some communities. Expect on-and-off showers throughout the day on Saturday, especially during the morning hours. Highs will warm once again into the low to mid 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Higher rain chances arrive on Sunday as a south wind kicks in. Ahead of our next cold front, rounds of showers will move from south to north throughout the day. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Rain and even some thunderstorms move into the region by late Sunday evening. That chance continues into the overnight hours. A few storms could be strong to severe. The main threat is damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
The cold front pushes through the region by the second half of Monday. Drier and cooler conditions filter in. Good news: New Year’s Eve and now New Year’s Day both look dry. Expect plenty of sun with highs near 60.
Rain chances return by Thursday and linger into Friday. Highs on Thursday will warm into the mid 60s and near 70 by Friday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.