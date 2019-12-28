Fire and medical team revive unconscious cat during Valdosta fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An unconscious cat was revived during a fire in Valdosta on the 800 block of East Moore Street Saturday.
The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) responded to the call around 11:20 a.m.
The unconscious cat was found and removed from the home by a fire official.
VFD and EMS worked to revive the cat and it was returned to its homeowner.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly.
The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical, according to the department.
There were no injuries reported, according to the department.
