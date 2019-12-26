Unseasonable warmth continues into Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the rest of your Thursday, mostly cloudy and dry weather continues. Tonight, patchy fog is likely with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will feature morning clouds with some peaks of sun by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s with a slight 20% chance of rain throughout the day.
A few showers are likely on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Higher rain chances return on Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Showers are likely by afternoon and evening with a rumble of thunder possible. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s. Slight rain chances continue into Monday morning with drier conditions by the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
New Year’s Eve is looking dry with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return to the region for the first day of 2020 with highs near 60. Rain chances linger into Thursday with highs near 70.
