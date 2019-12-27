Two die in Fitzgerald collision

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two female victims died in a crash at East Orange Street and South Monitor Drive around 7:45 Thursday night, according to Fitzgerald Police Chief Bill Smallwood.
Details have not been released, but two vehicles were involved, and the two victims were in the same car.
Fitzgerald Police, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) worked the wreck.
GSP is investigating the incident.
We will have more information when it becomes available.
