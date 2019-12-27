SC inmate claiming doctors missed cancer growth receives $160,000

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former South Carolina inmate, who said doctors missed the cancer growing in his body, received $160,000 by the state’s insurance fund.
The inmate is from Williamsburg County and he was serving time in prison in 2012 when he said he got a sore throat, and it would hurt to swallow.
He saw doctors through the State Department of Corrections and they said he had acid reflux and gave him a prescription.
Over the next few years, he had more than a dozen doctor appointments.
The lawsuit claims they never did a biopsy until 2016 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.
The inmate sued for recklessness, medical neglect, and because he says he had his civil rights violated.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.