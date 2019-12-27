Presbyterian faces Kentucky Christian

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian's Cory Hightower, Chris Martin and Michael Isler have combined to account for 47 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 20.6 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 10 over his last three games. He's also made 59.5 percent of his free throws this season.