Pilot dies as air ambulance crashes on Christmas

HEADLAND, AL – On December 25th, a Survival Flight pilot in Alabama tragically passed away after experiencing a sudden heart attack while returning from a cancelled flight, according to preliminary information from the Henry County Coroner. There we no patients on board. Somehow, Doug Davis heroically brought the helicopter completely back to base and nearly landed it normally, the helicopter rolling onto its side at the last second. Because of what he was able to do, our two other crewmembers on board the helicopter suffered no injuries and they began lifesaving efforts on the pilot almost immediately. Sadly, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. While we’ll wait for an official cause of death from medical authorities, we have no doubt that Doug saved the lives of our two crewmembers and perhaps others with his final act.