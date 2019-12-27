N Carolina couple call 911 on vacuum thought to be intruder

The Roomba vacuum cleaner by iRobot Corp. moves to clean an office carpet in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007. Nearly five years after rolling onto the market, the Roomba vacuum cleaner has undergone a ground-up redesign that has endowed the otherwise-brainy robot with the smarts to overcome rug tassels and electrical cords. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Source: Elise Amendola)
December 26, 2019 at 8:12 AM EST - Updated December 26 at 10:40 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. - A North Carolina couple awoke just after midnight on Christmas to the sounds of clanking coming from their first floor.

In a panic, they hid in a closet and called 911 to report a possible home intrusion.

WGHP-TV reports responding Forsyth County deputies searched the home and found a robot vacuum clanking about.

Homeowner Thomas Milam says the couple had only had the vacuum for about two days.

